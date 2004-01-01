Search terms
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone 5 and latest iPods through Lightning connector, DS3400 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound while charging. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. ClockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
With an advanced digital sound processing algorithm, two active speaker drivers and bass port, this docking speaker fills your room with clear natural sound and deep powerful bass.
Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges. Its also synchronizes with your PC via connecting the speaker with a USB cable.
Sound
Connectivity
Power
Dimensions
iPod compatibility
iPhone compatibility
iPod/iPhone/iPad App
iPod/iPhone App
