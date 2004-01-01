  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    DS3400/12
    docking speaker

DS3400/12

Sound that fits your home
      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with iPhone 5 and latest iPods through Lightning connector, DS3400 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound while charging. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with iPhone 5 and latest iPods through Lightning connector, DS3400 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound while charging. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

        Sound that fits your home

        • with Lightning connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • 10W, Battery or AC operated
        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

        Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. ClockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dynamic room-filling sound

        With an advanced digital sound processing algorithm, two active speaker drivers and bass port, this docking speaker fills your room with clear natural sound and deep powerful bass.

        PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone

        Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges. Its also synchronizes with your PC via connecting the speaker with a USB cable.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          10 W RMS
          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          PC Link
          USB 2.0

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA size (LR6)
          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          Number of batteries
          4
          Battery life time
          8  hour(s)

        • Dimensions

          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.55  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          274 x 143 x 136  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          350 x 140 x 186 mm
          Product weight
          1  kg

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPhone 5

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          • ClockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Compatibility
          iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          Clock
          analog display, digital display, digital display with slideshow background

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

