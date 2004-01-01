  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    docking speaker with Bluetooth®

    DS8300/10
    • Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly
      -{discount-value}

      docking speaker with Bluetooth®

      DS8300/10

      Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

      The DS8300 docking speaker delivers stunning sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming, you can enjoy great sound from anywhere in the room.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker with Bluetooth®

      Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

      The DS8300 docking speaker delivers stunning sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming, you can enjoy great sound from anywhere in the room.

      Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

      The DS8300 docking speaker delivers stunning sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming, you can enjoy great sound from anywhere in the room.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker with Bluetooth®

      Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

      The DS8300 docking speaker delivers stunning sound from iPod/iPhone/iPad via Lightning connector. Get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. With Bluetooth streaming, you can enjoy great sound from anywhere in the room.

      Similar products

      See all Docking station

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking speaker with Bluetooth®

        docking speaker with Bluetooth®

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Fill your home with incredible sound, wirelessly

        • Bluetooth®
        • with Lightning connector
        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • 30W
        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning looking speakers.

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

        SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

        SoundStudio app for complete control of audio settings

        Have music the way you like it now. SoundStudio truly puts the power over your music into the palm of your hands. It lets you change every aspect of sound, using only your iPhone, with controls that are intuitive and simple. Now you can tweak, tailor and create your desired sound experience and have your favorite songs come to new life. SoundStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, broadening your music experience even further.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

        Optimal acoustic volume to match speakers’ requirements

        Smart sound design brings you the best bass reproduction possible. The acoustic volume allocated to each midrange driver perfectly matches its acoustic requirements. Low tones come out deep and tight – delivering strong and rich bass.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          30 W RMS
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          2 x 3" full range woofers
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          2.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          A2DP
          Bluetooth range
          line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Remote Control

        • Dimensions

          Weight incl. Packaging
          3.13  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          444 x 180 x 167  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          513 x 225 x 233 mm
          Product weight
          2.19  kg

        • iPod compatibility

          via Bluetooth
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation
          via Lightning connector
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          via Bluetooth
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          via Lightning connector
          iPhone 5

        • iPad compatibility

          via Bluetooth
          • iPad
          • iPad 2
          • iPad mini
          • iPad 4
          via Lightning connector
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          App name
          • SoundStudio
          • Free download from App store
          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3
          Compatibility
          iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.