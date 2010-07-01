Search terms
Experience true fidelity
Philips docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering an authentic sound experience true to the original. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
docking speaker
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Passive crossover design lets you hear every note clearly so your music comes out amazingly pure, natural and complete. Through complex engineering, each part of the full audible spectrum of sound frequencies is separated and sent to the appropriate drivers. Signals beyond a driver’s frequency response are never sent, so sound quality is vastly improved and distortion level greatly reduced. Together with premium electronic components, passive crossover delivers audio that is coherent, uncompromised and faithful to the original.
Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.
Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
Philips docking speaker features a ring radiator tweeter - a high quality transducer used in Hi-Fi speaker concepts - which blends ultimate high-frequency reproduction with astonishing alongside incredible accuracy and details. Distortion is reduced to an absolute minimum, allowing the finest music nuances to be revealed in its full fidelity.
The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.
The clean lines and sensuality of the curved back cover not only looks fabulous – it also creates a more effective structure for acoustics. Carefully designed, the curve increases the stiffness of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and resulting in more precise and natural sound reproduction. You get to enjoy both lovely looking speakers and sensational sound.
iPhone compatibility
iPod compatibility
iPod/iPhone App
Audio playback
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions