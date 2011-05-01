  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Experience true fidelity

      Philips DS9000/12 docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering a sound experience true to the original.

      docking speaker

      Experience true fidelity

      Philips DS9000/12 docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering a sound experience true to the original. See all benefits

      Experience true fidelity

      Philips DS9000/12 docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering a sound experience true to the original. See all benefits

      docking speaker

      Experience true fidelity

      Philips DS9000/12 docking speaker is the gateway to everything you hold precious about music. Built with premium components & natural wood, it unleashes full fidelity from iPod/iPhone/iPad, offering a sound experience true to the original. See all benefits

        Experience true fidelity

        with this docking speaker

        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Passive crossover for full audible spectrum reproduction

        Passive crossover for full audible spectrum reproduction

        Passive crossover design lets you hear every note clearly so your music comes out amazingly pure, natural and complete. Through complex engineering, each part of the full audible spectrum of sound frequencies is separated and sent to the appropriate drivers. Signals beyond a driver’s frequency response are never sent, so sound quality is vastly improved and distortion level greatly reduced. Together with premium electronic components, passive crossover delivers audio that is coherent, uncompromised and faithful to the original.

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Pure digital processing technology for best sound clarity

        Advanced pure digital sound processing technology offers vastly superior sound performance compared to the conventional analog audio processing technology that is found in docking players that use the analog audio output from an iPod/iPhone. By collecting the iPod's/iPhone's digital audio output and employing digital processing at each stage of the circuit, a much higher Signal-to-Noise ratio is produced. The result is unsurpassed sound clarity that is in perfect balance.

        Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

        Proximity sensor to activate backlit control panel

        Most top-grade audiophile appliances allow the display to be turned off – for absolute enjoyment of music, and for power to be focused on sound reproduction. With the proximity sensor feature, you can enjoy that too. Walk away and the illuminated functional keys automatically dim. When your hand draws near, the functional keys light up so you can control your music without fuss.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Audiophile-quality drivers for authentic sound reproduction

        Audiophile-quality drivers for authentic sound reproduction

        Philips docking speaker features a ring radiator tweeter - a high quality transducer used in Hi-Fi speaker concepts - which blends ultimate high-frequency reproduction with astonishing alongside incredible accuracy and details. Distortion is reduced to an absolute minimum, allowing the finest music nuances to be revealed in its full fidelity.

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        Precisely tuned bass pipes for deep, tight bass reproduction

        The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.

        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        SoundCurve for superb crystal-clear sound

        The carefully designed curved back cover of this Philips docking speaker creates a highly effective acoustic structure for sound reproduction. Its clean curve enforces the rigidity of the speaker cabinet, dramatically reducing internal resonance and eliminating the vibration and distortion of sound. You get to enjoy superb crystal-clear sound in stunning looking speakers.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd Gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          Free download from App store
          Yes
          App name
          DockStudio
          Compatibility
          iPhone OS 3.0
          Playback
          • Album/track navigation
          • Playback controls
          Sound settings
          • 5 band equalizer
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
          Clock
          • Analog display
          • Digital display
          Alarm
          • Multiple alarms
          • Sleep timer
          • Wake up to music
          • Wake up to nature sounds
          • Wake up to photo

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPad
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2x50W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker Drivers
          • 2 x 1" tweeters
          • 2 x 4" woofers

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes

        • Convenience

          Remote Control
          Multi-functional

        • Power

          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • Remote Control
          • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
          • Warranty certificate
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          • Quick install guide

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          562  mm
          Product height
          214  mm
          Product depth
          216  mm
          Packaging Width
          619  mm
          Packaging Height
          276  mm
          Packaging Depth
          276  mm
          Weight
          6.5  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          9.6  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • Warranty certificate
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

