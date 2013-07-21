Other items in the box
- Composite video cable (Y)
- AC Power Cord
Relax with great music and movie
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology. See all benefits
DVD micro music system
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offer detailed vocal clarity, instruments purity and natural tone - balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.
