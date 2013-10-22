2 year warranty
Discontinued
DTD3190/98
Relax with great music and movie
Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology.
Bluetooth®
with Lightning connector
DVD, DivX HDMI ARC
150W max, Bass radiator
Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offer detailed vocal clarity, instruments purity and natural tone - balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
3.0
of 5
5
Reviews
Guru30
22/10/2013
Singapore
Nice Product with great features
I love this device very much and am fully satisfied having great features in it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system
Wozza66
31/10/2017
Australia
Nice system
This is a great little stereo system that has a lot of extras for a fantastic price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system
audioman
28/09/2015
Australia
great allrounder with a reasonable price tag
very impressed with all the features and would suit any in home application with a limited space sound is very good for such a small system it will play loud and clear . this system would not suit an avid audiophile .how ever it would suit most people who just want to connect and play. the only thing missing from the system in my opinion is a sub woofer output so you can add on if you wanted a better cinema sound . but hey for the price its great value and i would recommend it looks pretty ,sounds solid simple to use and connects up to just about everything you would want. would have given a 5 star if it had a sub output but don't let that put you off Phillips have done an outstanding job i hope they keep it going.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system