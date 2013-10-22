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Discontinued

DVD micro music system

DTD3190/98

3

| (5) Reviews

Relax with great music and movie

Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass of wOOx technology.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Relax with great music and movie

  • Bluetooth®

  • with Lightning connector

  • DVD, DivX HDMI ARC

  • 150W max, Bass radiator

Hi-Fi dome tweeter for detailed and natural sound

Hi-Fi dome tweeter reproduces clear high and mid-range frequencies that enhance the overall sound clarity coming from the speakers. Delivering a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound, the dome tweeter offer detailed vocal clarity, instruments purity and natural tone - balancing the overall sound performance when paired with a combination of woofers.

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.

HDMI ARC to access all the sound from your TV

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

5

Reviews

3
2

22/10/2013

Singapore

Singapore

Nice Product with great features

I love this device very much and am fully satisfied having great features in it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system

31/10/2017

Australia

Australia

Nice system

This is a great little stereo system that has a lot of extras for a fantastic price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system

28/09/2015

Australia

Australia

great allrounder with a reasonable price tag

very impressed with all the features and would suit any in home application with a limited space sound is very good for such a small system it will play loud and clear . this system would not suit an avid audiophile .how ever it would suit most people who just want to connect and play. the only thing missing from the system in my opinion is a sub woofer output so you can add on if you wanted a better cinema sound . but hey for the price its great value and i would recommend it looks pretty ,sounds solid simple to use and connects up to just about everything you would want. would have given a 5 star if it had a sub output but don't let that put you off Phillips have done an outstanding job i hope they keep it going.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DTD3190 DVD micro music system

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