    PowerPro Duo

    2-in-1 handstick

    FC6167/01
    Thorough cleaning results on all floors
      Thorough cleaning results on all floors

      The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard-floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for excellent performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go. See all benefits

        Thorough cleaning results on all floors

        With PowerCyclone and TriActive Turbo nozzle

        • Cordless
        • Bagless
        • 18 V
        • 2 accessories
        PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

        PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

        The PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

        TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

        TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

        The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

        Powerful 18V Lithium batteries for long runtime

        Powerful 18V Lithium batteries for long runtime

        The powerful 18V Lithium-Ion batteries have longer-lasting power versus standard batteries. Li-Ion batteries are also very lightweight, giving you a more enjoyable cleaning experience.

        Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

        Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

        The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.

        Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

        Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

        The stick has a convenient parking position to stay upright, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want, also while you are cleaning.

        2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

        2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

        The 2-in-1 functionality gives you both a stick and a handheld vacuum cleaner in one, to easily clean both floor and furniture.

        One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

        One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

        The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust directly into the dust bin. Thanks to its One-step easy emptying system you can simply empty the dust bucket without touching the dirt, avoiding complicated processes. Easy to empty and hygienic to clean.

        3 layer filter German technology captures micro particles*

        3 layer filter German technology captures micro particles*

        3 layer washable filter designed with German technology can capture >90% of ultra-fine particles like microorganisms up to size of 0,3 microns (many bacteria, pollens and allergens are around this size) to realize cleaner air.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          18  V
          Charging time
          5  hour(s)
          Runtime
          40  minute(s)
          Sound power level
          83  dB

        • Design

          Design features
          • 2-in-1
          • Auto-off
          • Translucent dust chamber
          Color
          Louros Blue

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.6  L
          Motor filter
          Washable filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Brush
          • Crevice tool
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive Turbo Nozzle

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          215x253x1150  mm
          Weight of product
          3.2  kg

            • Tested internally by Philips. Compared to a FC8455 / FC8456.

