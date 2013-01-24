  • 2-year warranty

    Triathlon

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    FC6843/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Be prepared Be prepared Be prepared
      -{discount-value}

      Triathlon Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

      FC6843/01
      Overall Rating / 5

      Be prepared

      If you want to be prepared for every cleaning task, the Philips Triathlon is the vacuum cleaner for you. With the Triathlon you can clean dry dust and dirt, wet spills and even rejuvenate your carpets. An all-in-one cleaning solution!

        Be prepared

        Cleans three-in-one: wet, dry and shampoo

        • 1500 W
        • Wet & dry
        1500 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

        1500 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

        Efficient 1500 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power for a beautiful cleaning result.

        Deep clean your carpets with shampoo

        Deep clean your carpets with shampoo

        Carpet nozzle with shampoo function to deep clean your carpets.

        Wet nozzle brushes, cleans and leaves the floor dry and safe

        Wet nozzle with brush to take care of the sticky dirt; a mop for cleaning spills and a squeegee to leave the floor dry and safe.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Blueberry purple

        • Filtration

          Capacity for liquids
          9  L
          Dust capacity
          10  L

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Brush
          • Crevice tool
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Additional nozzle
          Double injection nozzle, mopper, upholstry nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          Wheeled all-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          54  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1300  W
          Input power (max)
          1500  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          79 (dry cleaning)  dB
          Suction power (max)
          300  W
          Vacuum (max)
          24  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Tube type
          Chrome tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic

