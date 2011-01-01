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s-filter® exhaust filter
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Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips
EPA12 filter captures more than 99.5% of fine dust
1 x EPA12 exhaust filter
s-filter® standard fit
Retains >99,5% of dust
EPA12 exhaust filter for excellent filtration
The EPA12 filter captures more than 99.5% of fine dust, before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.
Change every 12-months for sustained performance
For optimal performance and filtration, we advise to change the filter every 12 months.
Non-washable filter
The filter does not need to not be washed. It has a lifetime of 1 year, after which it needs to be replaced. Washing the filter can damage it.
s-filter® standard fit for easy replacement
s-filter® is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It fits several ranges of vacuum cleaners from Philips, as well as vacuum cleaners from Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.
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