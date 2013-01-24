Home
    s-filter® exhaust filter

    FC8031/00
    Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips
      s-filter® exhaust filter

      FC8031/00
      Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips

      The Philips EPA12 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.5% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment. For optimal performance, the filter should be replaced once a year. See all benefits

      s-filter® exhaust filter

      Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips

      The Philips EPA12 filter for your vacuum cleaner captures 99.5% of the finest dust, for a dust-free environment. For optimal performance, the filter should be replaced once a year. See all benefits

        Original EPA12 filter replacement from Philips

        EPA12 filter captures more than 99.5% of fine dust

        • 1 x EPA12 exhaust filter
        • s-filter® standard fit
        • Retains >99,5% of dust
        s-filter® standard fit for easy replacement

        s-filter® standard fit for easy replacement

        s-filter® is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It fits several ranges of vacuum cleaners from Philips, as well as vacuum cleaners from Electrolux, AEG, Volta and Tornado.

        EPA12 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

        EPA12 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

        The EPA12 filter captures more than 99.5% of fine dust, before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

        Change every 12-months for sustained performance

        Change every 12-months for sustained performance

        For optimal performance and filtration, we advise to change the filter every 12 months.

        Non-washable filter

        Non-washable filter

        The filter does not need to not be washed. It has a lifetime of 1 year, after which it needs to be replaced. Washing the filter can damage it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Contains

          Exhaust filter
          1

        • Suitable for

          Jewel
          FC9050 - FC9079
          Performer
          • FC9150 - FC9179
          • FC8680 - FC8682
          PerformerPro
          FC9180 - FC9199
          Performer Expert
          FC8720 - FC8729
          Performer Silent
          • FC8741 - FC8745
          • FC8779 - FC8786
          Performer Ultimate
          • FC8921 - FC8925
          • FC8941 - FC8957
          SilentStar
          FC9300 - FC9319
          PowerPro
          FC8760 - FC8770
          Marathon
          FC9200 - FC9225
          PowerPro Expert
          • FC9712 - FC9714
          • FC9720 - FC9725
          PowerPro Ultimate
          • FC9911 - FC9912
          • FC9919 - FC9934
          Marathon Ultimate
          • FC9911 - FC9912
          • FC9919 - FC9924

