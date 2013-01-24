Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
This AFS micro filter guarantees very good filtration of the exhaust air. To maintain effective filtration, the AFS micro filter should be replaced every 6 months. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
This AFS micro filter guarantees very good filtration of the exhaust air. To maintain effective filtration, the AFS micro filter should be replaced every 6 months. See all benefits
Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
This AFS micro filter guarantees very good filtration of the exhaust air. To maintain effective filtration, the AFS micro filter should be replaced every 6 months. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Keeps dust inside your vacuum cleaner
This AFS micro filter guarantees very good filtration of the exhaust air. To maintain effective filtration, the AFS micro filter should be replaced every 6 months. See all benefits
exhaust filter
Philips shop price
Total:
Accessory specifications