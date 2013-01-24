Search terms
Picks up big crumbs and fine dust in one go
The TriActive Z is a unique Philips innovation which allows you to vacuum big crumbs and fine dust in one stroke, without pushing the dirt. It is ideal for hard floors, and has a universal fitting thanks to the connection adapter provided. See all benefits
TriActive Z hard floors nozzle
The TriActive Z has a unique Philips innovation which, unlike most standard nozzles, ensures all dirt is guided inside rather than being pushed forward. The innovation is in the Z-shaped air channels, which guide both big and small particles inside. This way you can clean more in one stroke.
The nozzle has a flat design, so it can be easier for you to reach under furniture or other low spaces.
The nozzle is suitable to operate on all types of hard floors like parquet, tiles or vynil.
The nozzle is provided together with a connection adapter. Thus, it is compatible with Philips, Miele, Electrolux, AEG, Bosch, Siemens, Samsung, Rowenta, Hoover, LG, Panasonic, Zelmer models and many other vacuum cleaners with 32 or 35 mm connection.
