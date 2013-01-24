Search terms
Vacuum cleaner with bag
The rotating Turbo brush nozzle sweeps away pet hair and fluff, gently opening your carpets for a deeper clean.
The furniture tool removes hair from your pet's favorite couches, armchairs and cushions.
The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full three liters before the bag needs changing.
With a reach of 9 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.
Accessories, like a handy crevice tool, are integrated onto the vacuum so they're always at hand while you clean.
A powerful 2000 watt motor generates strong suction for excellent cleaning results.
The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles – like pollen, dust mites or pet hair – so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.
S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full. One bag fits all models, with a sealing mechanism for tidy disposal.
Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.
A 2-piece, telescopic metal tube adjusts quickly to any height for comfortable cleaning.
Performance
Usability
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions