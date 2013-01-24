Home
    PowerGo

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8296/61
    • High suction power High suction power High suction power
      -{discount-value}

      PowerGo Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8296/61
        High suction power

        Removes pet hair from floors and furniture

        • 2000 W
        • Super Clean Air filter
        • 3L
        • Turbo brush
        Deep-cleaning Turbo brush, perfect for pet hair

        Deep-cleaning Turbo brush, perfect for pet hair

        The rotating Turbo brush nozzle sweeps away pet hair and fluff, gently opening your carpets for a deeper clean.

        Furniture tool removes pet hair with ease

        Furniture tool removes pet hair with ease

        The furniture tool removes hair from your pet's favorite couches, armchairs and cushions.

        Large 3-liter capacity means fewer bag changes

        Large 3-liter capacity means fewer bag changes

        The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full three liters before the bag needs changing.

        Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

        Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

        With a reach of 9 meters from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

        Onboard accessories are always at hand

        Onboard accessories are always at hand

        Accessories, like a handy crevice tool, are integrated onto the vacuum so they're always at hand while you clean.

        2000W motor for strong suction power

        2000W motor for strong suction power

        A powerful 2000 watt motor generates strong suction for excellent cleaning results.

        Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

        Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

        The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles – like pollen, dust mites or pet hair – so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.

        Easy s-bags last up to 50% longer

        Easy s-bags last up to 50% longer

        S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full. One bag fits all models, with a sealing mechanism for tidy disposal.

        Adjustable suction power for evey cleaning task

        Adjustable suction power for evey cleaning task

        Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.

        Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

        Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

        A 2-piece, telescopic metal tube adjusts quickly to any height for comfortable cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Sound power level
          82  dB
          Suction power (max)
          350  W
          Vacuum (max)
          23  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          9  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          6  m
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Power control
          Rotary knob

        • Design

          Color
          Dark Royal Blue

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Classic Long Performance
          Dust capacity
          3  L
          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air filter
          Motor filter
          1 layer foam filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • 2-in-1 brush
          • Crevice tool
          • Furniture nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On board
          Additional nozzle
          Turbo brush
          Standard nozzle
          Multi-purpose nozzle

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          403 x 263 x 220  mm
          Weight of product
          4.3  kg

