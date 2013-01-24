Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Durable and reliable
1600 W compact yet powerful and reliable vacuum cleaner that’s very easy to manoeuvre and to store when not in use. It has adjustable suction power, a 5-layer filtration system and large control pedals for ease of use. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Durable and reliable
1600 W compact yet powerful and reliable vacuum cleaner that’s very easy to manoeuvre and to store when not in use. It has adjustable suction power, a 5-layer filtration system and large control pedals for ease of use. See all benefits
Durable and reliable
1600 W compact yet powerful and reliable vacuum cleaner that’s very easy to manoeuvre and to store when not in use. It has adjustable suction power, a 5-layer filtration system and large control pedals for ease of use. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Durable and reliable
1600 W compact yet powerful and reliable vacuum cleaner that’s very easy to manoeuvre and to store when not in use. It has adjustable suction power, a 5-layer filtration system and large control pedals for ease of use. See all benefits
Vacuum cleaner with bag
Philips shop price
Total:
The vacuum cleaner is equipped with a 2-piece metal telescopic tube. The tube can be easily adjusted to your preferred height.
The crevice nozzle accessory lets you reach easily into narrow spaces such as between cushions or behind the microwave.
The electronic power control on the appliance makes it possible to select the right suction power for the surface you are vacuuming.
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Performance
Usability