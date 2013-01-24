  • 2-year warranty

    PowerPro

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8767/01
      PowerPro Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC8767/01
      40% more dust pick-up for a better clean

      The new Philips PowerPro FC8767/01 bagless vacuum cleaner picks up more dust in one go, so your floor gets cleaner with fewer strokes. You can therefore spend more time doing the things you really enjoy. See all benefits

        40% more dust pick-up for a better clean

        With PowerCyclone technology and AeroSeal nozzle

        • 2100W
        • PowerCyclone 5
        • Animal
        • EPA 12 filter
        AeroSeal nozzle captures more dust and fluff per stroke

        The AeroSeal nozzle captures more dust and fluff per stroke thanks to the special designed soleplate. It gently opens up the carpet to remove the dust deep down. Thanks to the optimal sealing the dust is transported into the cyclone with maximum airflow.

        PowerCyclone technology separates dust and air in one go

        The PowerCyclone technology delivers best cleaning results in one go through 3 highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

        Powerful 2100 Watt motor for excellent cleaning results

        This powerful 2100 Watt motor generates max. 370 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

        Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

        The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

        More cleaning with less effort

        10 m action radius for cleaning with less effort.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Color
          Valentin red

        • Filtration

          Exhaust filter
          EPA 12 filter
          Motor filter
          Double layer
          Dust capacity
          2  L
          HEPA Air Seal
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Brush
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Additional nozzle
          Turbo brush
          Standard nozzle
          AeroSeal nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          38  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2100  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          80  dB
          Suction power (max)
          370  W
          Vacuum (max)
          34  kPa

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Tube coupling
          Easy release
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          10  m
          Cord length
          7  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          5.5  kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          440 x 300 x 290  mm

            • * Dust pick-up results compared to the top selling bagless vacuum cleaner in Europe, tested on average by external test institute according to DIN EN 60312/11/2008 on carpet, October 2011

