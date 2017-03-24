  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    SmartPro Easy

      -{discount-value}

      The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 3 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all and a microfiber mops the finest dust. Its ultra slim design allows it to clean under low areas.. See all benefits

      The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 3 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all and a microfiber mops the finest dust. Its ultra slim design allows it to clean under low areas.. See all benefits

      The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 3 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all and a microfiber mops the finest dust. Its ultra slim design allows it to clean under low areas.. See all benefits

      The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 3 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all and a microfiber mops the finest dust. Its ultra slim design allows it to clean under low areas.. See all benefits

        Extra slim, vacuums&mops difficult to reach areas

        • Ultra-Slim Design
        • 3-step cleaning system
        • Wet mopping
        24 hours advance scheduling

        24 hours advance scheduling

        Philips SmartPro Easy offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.

        3-step cleaning system including wet mopping function

        3-step cleaning system including wet mopping function

        First two long brushes swipe dirt and dust into the path of the robot. Then, the nozzle picks up dirt and dust thanks to its powerful motor. Lastly, a wet-able microfiber pad enhances the cleaning by collecting even the finest dust from your floors.

        4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

        4 cleaning modes to adapt to different areas

        Depending on the type of the room, the Robotic Vacuum cleaner will follow one or several cleaning modes: Z-type cleaning, spiral, bounce or wall-following cleaning patterns.

        5.8 cm ultra slim design to clean under low furniture

        5.8 cm ultra slim design to clean under low furniture

        Philips robot vacuum cleaner has a very compact and slim design that allows it to clean under very low spaces.

        600 Pa high power for strong suction

        600 Pa high power for strong suction

        Compact but strong - your Philips robot vacuum cleaner has 600 Pa of suction power, so it can clean efficiently with the power you need to get rid of dust and dirt, fast.

        Easy to empty dust bucket

        Easy to empty dust bucket

        You can dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.

        One button operation

        One button operation

        Just turn it ON and it will immediately start cleaning your floors. It is very easy to use.

        Smart Detection System 2 adapts cleaning to any environment

        Smart Detection System 2 adapts cleaning to any environment

        Philips SmartPro Easy is equipped with the Smart Detection System 2, a combination of smart chips, up to 23 sensors and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning trategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.

        Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter

        Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter

        Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter captures 99.5% of fine dust particles while filtering the exhaust air. This keeps dust securely within the container, preventing secondary contamination.

        Powerful Li-Ion battery 105 min operating time

        Powerful Li-Ion battery 105 min operating time

        The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 105 min.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Battery voltage
          14.8  V
          Charging time
          4  hour(s)
          Runtime
          105  minute(s)
          Sensors
          23 sensors
          Suction Power (Max Pa)
          600

        • Design

          Color
          • Black
          • Electric aqua

        • Usability

          Cleaning modes
          4
          24-hour scheduling
          Yes
          Types of Floors
          • Carpet
          • Hardfloor

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • AC power adaptor
          • Charging base
          • Micro fiber pad
          • Side brushes
          • Exhaust filter
          • Remote control

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          300x300x58.5  mm
          Weight of product
          2  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          0.4  L
          Filter
          EPA 12 filter

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

