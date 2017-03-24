Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Full performance, smart cleaning
The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 3 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all and a microfiber mops the finest dust. Its ultra slim design allows it to clean under low areas.. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full performance, smart cleaning
The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 3 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all and a microfiber mops the finest dust. Its ultra slim design allows it to clean under low areas.. See all benefits
Full performance, smart cleaning
The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 3 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all and a microfiber mops the finest dust. Its ultra slim design allows it to clean under low areas.. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full performance, smart cleaning
The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 3 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all and a microfiber mops the finest dust. Its ultra slim design allows it to clean under low areas.. See all benefits
Robot vacuum cleaner
Total:
Philips SmartPro Easy offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.
First two long brushes swipe dirt and dust into the path of the robot. Then, the nozzle picks up dirt and dust thanks to its powerful motor. Lastly, a wet-able microfiber pad enhances the cleaning by collecting even the finest dust from your floors.
Depending on the type of the room, the Robotic Vacuum cleaner will follow one or several cleaning modes: Z-type cleaning, spiral, bounce or wall-following cleaning patterns.
Philips robot vacuum cleaner has a very compact and slim design that allows it to clean under very low spaces.
Compact but strong - your Philips robot vacuum cleaner has 600 Pa of suction power, so it can clean efficiently with the power you need to get rid of dust and dirt, fast.
You can dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.
Just turn it ON and it will immediately start cleaning your floors. It is very easy to use.
Philips SmartPro Easy is equipped with the Smart Detection System 2, a combination of smart chips, up to 23 sensors and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning trategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.
Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter captures 99.5% of fine dust particles while filtering the exhaust air. This keeps dust securely within the container, preventing secondary contamination.
The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 105 min.
Performance
Design
Usability
Nozzles and accessories
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability
Filtration
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.