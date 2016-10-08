  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Mega sound goes wireless

      Mini Hi-Fi System

      FXD18/51

      Mega sound goes wireless

      Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device, with NFC technology for instant pairing. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 300W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch.

      

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Mega sound goes wireless

      • Bluetooth® and NFC
      • 300W
      Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

      Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Dual amplifier for better sound performance

      Dual amplifier for better sound performance

      Dual amplifier ensures enhanced sound performance by reducing inter-modulation between the woofer and tweeter, since each transducer is driven by its own dedicated amplifier. The result is deep and powerful bass sounds that have high impact without interfering too much with the higher frequencies so they remain pure and detailed. Utilized in combination with precise, active crossover design, better control on the phase and frequency response of each transducer is achieved, resulting in more balanced and natural sound.

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      Audio-in for portable music playback

      The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

      300W RMS total output power

      300W RMS total output power

      Pair with your NFC enabled device with one touch

      Pair with any NFC enabled device effortlessly. Gone is complicated wireless headphone pairing. Our new NFC technology is user friendly and easy to use, with one touch pairing for any NFC enabled smart device.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        MAX Sound
        Total Sound Power (RMS)
        300  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 2" tweeter
        • 2 way
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 5.25" woofer
        Number of Loudspeakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Audio Connections
        RCA Aux in
        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes
        NFC technology
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Station presets
        40

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Display Type
        VFD display
        Clock
        On main display

      • Power

        Power supply
        110-240V

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • Guarantee booklet
        Remote control
        21key

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        370  mm
        Set Width
        467  mm
        Packaging Height
        374  mm
        Set Height
        140  mm
        Packaging Width
        516  mm
        Set Depth
        320  mm
        Speaker Depth
        145  mm
        Speaker Height
        309  mm
        Speaker Width
        205  mm
        Net Weight
        7.5  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/disk/program
        • Shuffle Play
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat Play
        • 20-Track Programmable
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        Loader Type
        Tray
        Number of Discs
        1

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • Pause
        Number of Discs
        1

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User Manual
      • Quick start guide
      • Guarantee booklet
