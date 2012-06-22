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    • Anti-calc cartridges for all WardrobeCare models Anti-calc cartridges for all WardrobeCare models Anti-calc cartridges for all WardrobeCare models

      WardrobeCare Anti-calc cartridges

      GC019/00

      Anti-calc cartridges for all WardrobeCare models

      The Philips WardrobeCare ironing system is equipped with a unique Dual Protect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special anti-calc cartridges demineralize the water, keeping it 99% calc-free.

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      Anti-calc cartridges

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      Anti-calc cartridges for all WardrobeCare models

      Keep your WardrobeCare calc-free

      DualProtect Anti-calc system will alert to change cartridge

      DualProtect Anti-calc system will alert to change cartridge

      The newer versions of the WardrobeCare have the DualProtect Anti-calc system, which will alert you when the cartridge needs to be replaced to ensure your appliance is 99% calc-free.

      Easy to replace the cartridge

      Easy to replace the cartridge

      The anti-calc cartridges will need to be replaced every 3 to 7 motnhs, depending on the hardness of the water. Once the granules in the cartridge have completely changed color from blue to brown, it's time to replace your cartridge.

      Suitable for all WardrobeCare models

      Suitable for all WardrobeCare models

      Suitable for all WardrobeCare models: GC9920*, GC9940, GC9955 *- Requires new watertank with calc compartment - Kindly contact Philips Consumer Care representative for details

      One package of anti-calc cartridges contains two cartridges

      One package of anti-calc cartridges contains two cartridges

      One package of anti-calc cartridges contains two cartridges

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        DualProtect Anti-calc system
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Changes color

        Changes color
        From blue to brown when used

      • Accessories

        Suitable for WardrobeCare
        • GC9920*
        • GC9940
        • GC9955

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