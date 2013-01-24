Home
    WardrobeCare

    Anti-calc cartridges

    GC019/00
    Anti-calc cartridges for all WardrobeCare models
      WardrobeCare Anti-calc cartridges

      GC019/00
      Anti-calc cartridges for all WardrobeCare models

      The Philips WardrobeCare ironing system is equipped with a unique Dual Protect Anti-calc system, which keeps the appliance 99% calc-free. The special anti-calc cartridges demineralize the water, keeping it 99% calc-free.

      WardrobeCare Anti-calc cartridges

        WardrobeCare

        WardrobeCare

        Anti-calc cartridges

        Anti-calc cartridges for all WardrobeCare models

        Keep your WardrobeCare calc-free

        DualProtect Anti-calc system will alert to change cartridge

        DualProtect Anti-calc system will alert to change cartridge

        The newer versions of the WardrobeCare have the DualProtect Anti-calc system, which will alert you when the cartridge needs to be replaced to ensure your appliance is 99% calc-free.

        Easy to replace the cartridge

        Easy to replace the cartridge

        The anti-calc cartridges will need to be replaced every 3 to 7 motnhs, depending on the hardness of the water. Once the granules in the cartridge have completely changed color from blue to brown, it's time to replace your cartridge.

        Suitable for all WardrobeCare models

        Suitable for all WardrobeCare models

        Suitable for all WardrobeCare models: GC9920*, GC9940, GC9955 *- Requires new watertank with calc compartment - Kindly contact Philips Consumer Care representative for details

        One package of anti-calc cartridges contains two cartridges

        One package of anti-calc cartridges contains two cartridges

        One package of anti-calc cartridges contains two cartridges

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          DualProtect Anti-calc system

        • Accessories

          Suitable for WardrobeCare
          • GC9920*
          • GC9940
          • GC9955

        • Changes color

          Changes color
          From blue to brown when used

