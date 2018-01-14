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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1026/30

3

| (1) Review

1 award

Fast, from start to finish

This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.

See all benefits

3 ways to speed up your ironing

Fast, from start to finish

  • Steam 25g/min;90g steam boost

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 2000 Watts

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

14/01/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Average

The Products is Average for design and small family

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron

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