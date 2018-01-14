2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1026/30
Fast, from start to finish
This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.
Steam 25g/min;90g steam boost
Non-stick soleplate
Anti-calc
2000 Watts
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
Awards
3.0
of 5
1
Review
muaz
14/01/2018
Malaysia
Average
The Products is Average for design and small family
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1026/30 Steam iron