2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1418/02
Steam 13g/min
Non-stick soleplate
Anti-calc
1000 Watts
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min
The iron's 60 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
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