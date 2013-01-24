  • 2-year warranty

    FeatherLight Steam iron

    GC1418/02
    Simple, fast and effective
      FeatherLight Steam iron

      GC1418/02

      Simple, fast and effective

      There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      FeatherLight Steam iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Simple, fast and effective

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      FeatherLight Steam iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        • Steam 13g/min
        • Non-stick soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 1000 Watts
        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

        Steam boost up to 60g for the most stubborn creases

        Steam boost up to 60g for the most stubborn creases

        The iron's 60 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Watertank filling door prevents water spilling

        Watertank filling door prevents water spilling

        Water tank filling door to prevent the water from spilling accidentally from the watertank

        360º swivel for easy maneuverability

        With this flexible swivel, which rotates in all directions, it is easier to maneuver the iron over the board

        Variable steam settings to suit every garment

        Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Power cord length
          1.8 m

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          1000 W
          Soleplate
          Non-stick
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam boost
          60 g
          Continuous steam output
          13 g/min
          Spray
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Self clean

