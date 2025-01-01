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  • Simple, fast and effective
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  • Simple, fast and effective
  • Simple, fast and effective
  • Simple, fast and effective
  • Simple, fast and effective
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  • Simple, fast and effective
  • Simple, fast and effective
  • Simple, fast and effective

Discontinued

FeatherLightSteam iron

GC1418/02

1 award

Simple, fast and effective
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its continous steam, shot of steam and spray functions this iron is designed to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
See all benefits

With calc-clean

Simple, fast and effective

  • Steam 13g/min

  • Non-stick soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 1000 Watts

Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 13 g/min

Steam boost up to 60g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 60g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 60 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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