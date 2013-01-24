Home
    Featherlight Plus

    Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

    GC1424/40
    Iron 30% faster with steam*
      Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

      GC1424/40
      Iron 30% faster with steam*

      There's so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly.

      Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

      Iron 30% faster with steam*

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly. See all benefits

      Iron 30% faster with steam*

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly. See all benefits

      Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

      Iron 30% faster with steam*

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as fast as possible. With continous steam, non-stick coating and a built-in water spray, this iron is designed to remove wrinkles from garments quickly. See all benefits

        Featherlight Plus

        Featherlight Plus

        Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

        Iron 30% faster with steam*

        • Steam 15 g/min
        • 60 g steam boost
        • Non-stick soleplate
        • Calc-clean
        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 1400 W enabling constant high steam output.

        Calc-clean for extending iron's life for years

        Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

        Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years

        Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

        Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

        Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability

        Integrated water spray for making ironing easier

        Integrated water spray for making ironing easier

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Large filling door for preventing water spilling

        Large filling door for preventing water spilling

        Large filling door to prevent accidental water spilling.

        Large temperature control dial for different kind of fabrics

        Large temperature control dial for different kind of fabrics

        The large temperature control dial lets you easily adjust to the right ironing temperature for each kind of fabric, so you can achieve your desired results safely.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for fast crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for fast crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for fast crease removal.

        Steam boost up to 60 g

        Steam boost up to 60 g

        Steam output is measured in grams of weight as it leaves the soleplate. The heavier the output the deeper the steam can reach into the fabric layers for longer lasting crease removal. This steam iron has a 60 g steam boost for stubborn crease removal.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          15  g/min
          Power
          1400  W
          Steam boost
          60  g
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          Non-stick
          Water tank capacity
          160  ml
          Precision steam tip
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Self clean

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          27x1.5x11.4  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          0.95  kg
          Weight of iron
          0.78  kg

