Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Steam iron

    GC1436/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Easy and Effective Easy and Effective Easy and Effective
      -{discount-value}

      Steam iron

      GC1436/20
      Find support for this product

      Easy and Effective

      This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $45.00
      Find similar products

      Steam iron

      Easy and Effective

      This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effecive with lots of continious steam and the non-stick soleplate soleplate makes your gliding easier. With comfort iron the ironing job is now made simpler. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Easy and Effective

        3 ways to make your ironing easier

        • 2000 W
        • Anti-calc
        • Non-stick soleplate
        • Drip stop
        Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

        Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Easy gliding on all ironable garments

        Easy gliding on all ironable garments

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all ironable garments.

        Large water tank 220ml and convenient water filling

        Large water tank 220ml and convenient water filling

        Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Bigger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

        Bigger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Drip stop
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          220  ml
          Soleplate name
          Non-stick

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          25  g/min
          Power
          2000  W
          Steam boost
          100  g

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us