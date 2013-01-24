  • 2-year warranty

    Steam iron

    GC1665
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Steam iron

      GC1665
      Overall Rating / 5

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its unique detachable watertank refilling your iron during usage is now very easy.

      Steam iron

      Steam iron

        With detachable watertank

        Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

        The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

        1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

        Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

        Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Anti-scale management
          Calc-Clean

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 15 gr/min

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Golden Dynaglide soleplate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

