2 year warranty
Discontinued
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.
Spray
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.
Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.
Awards
3.6
of 5
11
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
RAJESHJANARTHANAM
28/05/2012
Singapore
AWSOME PERFORMANCE BY THIS IRON BOX. DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY IN OTHER PRODUCTS . JUST FINE AND EASY TO USE.; THANK YOU VERY MUCH TO PHILIPS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron
Hock_HuaTan
11/07/2011
Singapore
Simple and easy to use. Effective and fast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron
madhu123
18/08/2017
US
THIS PRODUCT IS SIMPLE,EFFICIENT AND EASY TO USE
The product is simple,light,good looking,and easy to use. I received it just today. I shall give a review after using it for some time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron