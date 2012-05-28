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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
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  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
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  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1905/21

3.6

| (11) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Faster - from start to finish

There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

See all benefits

Super fast water filling and emptying

Faster - from start to finish

  • Spray

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

11

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

1

28/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

AWSOME PERFORMANCE BY THIS IRON BOX. DONT WASTE YOUR MONEY IN OTHER PRODUCTS . JUST FINE AND EASY TO USE.; THANK YOU VERY MUCH TO PHILIPS

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

11/07/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Simple and easy to use. Effective and fast.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

18/08/2017

US

US

THIS PRODUCT IS SIMPLE,EFFICIENT AND EASY TO USE

The product is simple,light,good looking,and easy to use. I received it just today. I shall give a review after using it for some time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1905/21 Steam iron

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