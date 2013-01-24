Home
    EasySpeed

    Steam iron

    GC1905/21
    • Faster - from start to finish Faster - from start to finish Faster - from start to finish
      EasySpeed Steam iron

      GC1905/21
      Faster - from start to finish

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $45.00
      EasySpeed Steam iron

      Faster - from start to finish

      Faster - from start to finish

      Suggested retail price: $45.00
      EasySpeed Steam iron

      Faster - from start to finish

        Faster - from start to finish

        Super fast water filling and emptying

        • Spray
        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

        Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

        Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

        Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

        Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

        Linished soleplate

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Linished
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          17  g/min
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          1440  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          180  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          • Sideways opening door
          • Extra large filling hole
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Self clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.06  kg
          Product dimensions
          26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6  cm
          Voltage
          240  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz

