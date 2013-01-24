Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster - from start to finish
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits
Steam iron
Philips shop price
Total:
Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.
Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.
Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications