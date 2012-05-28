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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips 1900 series Steam iron

Discontinued

1900 seriesSteam iron

GC1910/22

4.2

| (10) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Faster - from start to finish

There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its super fast filling and emptying hole, pointed tip, and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

See all benefits

Super fast water filling and emptying

Faster - from start to finish

  • Steam 17g/min

  • Blue Ceralon soleplate

  • Anti-calc

  • 1200 Watts

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank

Easy and super fast emptying of the watertank thanks to the huge emptying hole, and the sideways opening door.

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank

Easy and super fast filling of the watertank thanks to the huge filling hole, and the sideways opening door of the Philips iron.

Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

Continuous steam output up to 17 g/min

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

10

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2

28/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Great product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron

11/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

i am so happy that atlast i found this iron coz its so smooth n light n most important with this iron i can iron those parts like near the button areas so easily i mean its amazing.......... ; ; ; ; ; thanx philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron

04/03/2012

Singapore

Singapore

excellent product...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1900 series GC1910 Steam iron

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