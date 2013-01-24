  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

EasySpeed Steam iron

GC2048/30
  • Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish Fast, from start to finish
    This EasySpeed Plus iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate, continuous steam, shot of steam and high power.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    This EasySpeed Plus iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate, continuous steam, shot of steam and high power.

      Fast, from start to finish

      5 ways to speed up your ironing

      • Steam 35g/min;120g steam boost
      • Ceramic soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2300 Watts
      Power up to 2300 W enables constant high steam output.

      The iron's 120 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Ceramic soleplate is scratch resistant, glides well and easy to clean.

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

      Thanks to the carefully crafted soleplate design, the steam is distributed evenly across the soleplate. This way you need less strokes to evenly moisten the garment and therefore less time to complete the ironing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        270 ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Triple precision tip
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Steam output
        Yes
        Power
        2300 W
        Soleplate
        Ceramic soleplate
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam boost
        120 g
        Continuous steam output
        35 g/min
        Spray
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

