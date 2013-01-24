Home
    PowerLife

    Steam iron

    GC2910/02
    • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
      PowerLife Steam iron

      GC2910/02
      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $79.00
        Built to perform, day after day

        Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

        • 2000W
        • 30 g/min steam
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Power cord length
          2 m

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Self clean

        • Technical specifications

          Power Global
          2000  W
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
          Product weight
          1.2  kg

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 30 gr/min
          Steam Boost
          Up to 90 gr/min

