    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2930/02
      -{discount-value}

      PowerLife Steam iron

      GC2930/02

      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron Philips steam gives you value for money that lasts!

      PowerLife Steam iron

      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron Philips steam gives you value for money that lasts!

        Built to perform, day after day

        Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

        • Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2200 Watts
        Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

        Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2200 Watt enables constant high steam output

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          1.2  kg
          Product dimensions
          29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Extra stability
          Rubber bumper
          Power cord length
          2 m

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 35 gr/min

