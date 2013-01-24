Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    PowerLife

    Steam iron

    GC2965/35
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Build to perform, day after day Build to perform, day after day Build to perform, day after day
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      PowerLife Steam iron

      GC2965/35
      Find support for this product

      Build to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this Philips iron gives you value for money that lasts! Now with a storage box. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $119.00
      Find similar products

      PowerLife Steam iron

      Build to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this Philips iron gives you value for money that lasts! Now with a storage box. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        PowerLife

        PowerLife

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Build to perform, day after day

        Iron with heat resistant storage box

        • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2400 Watts
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

        The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

        After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc in pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        2400 W for quick heat up

        2400 W for quick heat up

        2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Heat-resistant storage box for easy storage

        Heat-resistant storage box for easy storage

        This heat-resistant storage box is designed for storing the hot iron easily. For optimal performance and longer lifetime of your box, always unplug the iron and empty the watertank before storing the iron in the box. When you put a hot iron in the box, the bottom of the box also becomes warm on the outside, but there is no risk of burning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Up to 40 gr/min
          Steam boost
          130  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          1.8  m

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Extra stability
          Rubber bumper

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Power Global
          2400  W

        • Accessories

          Heat-resistant storage box
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip

        • Extra convenience

          Pointed tip
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us