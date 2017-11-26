2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2988/80
Steam 40g/min;150g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2400 Watts
2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Indstate
26/11/2017
한국
가볍고 스팀 짱짱해요
기준에 타브랜드 제품 사용하다가 코팅이 나간것인지 옷감이 손상되었네요. 이참에 필립스로 갈아탓는데 확실히 좋아요. 정말 잘산거같아서 기분좋네요
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2988/88 스팀 다리미
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2988/88 스팀 다리미
bassdrummer
15/04/2017
United Kingdom
a major design flaw
good iron, but a design flaw, the water tank is smoked plastic, and is impossible to see the water level, can someone from philips tell me how on earth am i supposed to see the water level on this product
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2988/80 Steam iron
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2988/80 Steam iron