    PowerLife Plus

    Steam iron

      Built to perform, day after day

      The Philips PowerLife Plus steam iron gives great results day after day and never lets you down , with its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output , easy to use calc clean for long lasting steam and Extra stable heelrest. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.00
        Built to perform, day after day

        • Steam 40g/min;150g steam boost
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2400 Watts
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        2400 W for quick heat up

        2400 W for quick heat up

        2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

        Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam output of up to 40 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

        Robust heelrest for improved stability

        This iron features a specially designed extra large heelrest, which gives extra stability when it is put in vertical position.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Drip stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Safety auto off
          Yes

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam boost
          150  g

        • Fast crease removal

          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving*
          20  %

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Built-in calc container

