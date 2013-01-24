Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Steam iron

    GC3220
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
      -{discount-value}

      Steam iron

      GC3220
      Overall Rating / 5

      Great results, minimum effort

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Steam iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Great results, minimum effort

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Steam iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great results, minimum effort

        3x easier

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

        Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

        With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

        Extra-long cord for maximum reach

        Extra-long cord for maximum reach

        With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          • 360 degree cord freedom
          • Extra-clear water level indicator
          Cord length
          3  m
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 35 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 90 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Easy to set up and store
          • Extra-large water inlet
          • Integrated cord storage solution
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          2200
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          303 x 120 x 152
          Product weight
          1,34

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us