    EasyCare Steam iron

    GC3540/02
      EasyCare Steam iron

      GC3540/02

      Great results, minimum effort

      This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

      EasyCare Steam iron

      Great results, minimum effort

      This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother!

        Great results, minimum effort

        3x easier and smoother ironing

        • 3m cord
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2300 Watts
        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        Extra-long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Power cord length
          3 m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          300 ml
          Cord storage
          Cord clip

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          32.8 x 12.9 x 16.3 cm
          Weight of iron
          1.64 kg

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Power
          2300 W
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Steam boost
          120 g
          Spray
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          40 g/min

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

