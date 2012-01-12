2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 20%* less energy
The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
Steam tip
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
Awards
4.6
of 5
20
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
EdwardYeo
12/01/2012
Singapore
Fuss free ironing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
Chiang_WengYeng
14/08/2011
Singapore
It has a bigger storage for water so that I do not need topping up so frequently.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
Siew_WahLOO
27/07/2011
Singapore
I have been using Philips iron for upteen years and everytime they seemed to fail me. Just 2 days after my last use of my iron, it just failed me again. I have to go to Harvey Norman to buy a new iron again. The staff recommended this energy saving iron and again, I can't reject buying Philips iron again. To my surprise, it is not heavy as those steam irons which I used before. Glide smoothly and pressed the clothings easily without much effort and thus my arms are not tired. I have already recommended to many of my friends of this iron. Cheers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron