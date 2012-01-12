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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3640
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3640
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3640/02

4.6

| (20) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

See all benefits

Steam iron for greener results

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

  • Steam tip

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Automatic Energy Saving

Automatic Energy Saving

Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

20

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

12/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Fuss free ironing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

14/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

It has a bigger storage for water so that I do not need topping up so frequently.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

27/07/2011

Singapore

Singapore

I have been using Philips iron for upteen years and everytime they seemed to fail me. Just 2 days after my last use of my iron, it just failed me again. I have to go to Harvey Norman to buy a new iron again. The staff recommended this energy saving iron and again, I can't reject buying Philips iron again. To my surprise, it is not heavy as those steam irons which I used before. Glide smoothly and pressed the clothings easily without much effort and thus my arms are not tired. I have already recommended to many of my friends of this iron. Cheers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

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