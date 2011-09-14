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Discontinued

EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3660/02

4.2

| (10) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

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Steam iron for greener results

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

  • Auto Shut Off

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

10

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

14/09/2011

Singapore

Singapore

The Product is more than what I have been advised and thought of. Its just amazing and so easy. Takes seconds to press the hard wrinkled clothes. Worth the price and definitely recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron

01/08/2011

Singapore

Singapore

trustworthy product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron

30/06/2011

Singapore

Singapore

good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3660 Steam iron

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