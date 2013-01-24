Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines powerful performance with ease of use. Our Auto Steam Control gives the right amount of steam with each garment. The SteamGlide Plus soleplate will wizz through your ironing. See all benefits
Steam iron
Philips shop price
Total:
With the 2400W the Azur Performer Plus steam iron will heat up quickly and give a powerful performance to deliver super ironing results.
Continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Our best gliding SteamGlide Plus soleplate to whizz through your ironing. The carefully designed vents secure a well balanced steam distribution.
The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function. Regular cleaning of your steam iron from calc results in less white stains from calc and longer steam performance giving better ironing results.
Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.
The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.
The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.
Easy to use
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Scale management
Storage