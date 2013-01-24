Home
    Steam iron

    GC4218
    Fast and excellent performance
      Steam iron

      GC4218
      Fast and excellent performance

      Steam iron

      Fast and excellent performance

      Fast and excellent performance

      Steam iron

      Fast and excellent performance

        Steam iron

        Fast and excellent performance

        With Careeza soleplate

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Technical Specifications

        Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          360 degree cord freedom
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          Cord length
          2,4  m
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          350  ml

        Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 40 gr/min
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 95 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Careeza soleplate

        Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          2400
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          285 x 120 x 145
          Product weight
          1.47

