2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4412/02
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both!
150 g steam boost
2400 W
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
3.4
of 5
5
Reviews
Gordy75
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Azur Steam Iron GC 4412
A very good iron, not too heavy, good steam facility, in fact a very good buy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Amani
08/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent product!!!
Great product... gets through those creases very well making ironing very easy and fast!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
mrdlr
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
This is an excellent iron and great vaule for money.
I have been using Philips Irons for the last 5-6 years, they are well desinged and produce excellent high pressure steam, which is what I require to iron my 100% cotton shirts, best product on the market.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron