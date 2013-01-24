Home
      Power with precision

      For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! See all benefits

        Power with precision

        Super steam, super glide iron

        • Steam 40g/min;100g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Safety Auto Off
        • 2400 Watts
        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        With the extra-long 3 m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          100  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          350  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          3  m

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.55  kg
          Product dimensions
          30.3 x 12 x 15.2  cm
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

