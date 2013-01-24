Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Steam iron

    GC4490
    Overall Rating / 5
    • 2400 W Power tool for ironing 2400 W Power tool for ironing 2400 W Power tool for ironing
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Steam iron

      GC4490
      Overall Rating / 5

      2400 W Power tool for ironing

      This powerful iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $129.00
      Find similar products

      Steam iron

      2400 W Power tool for ironing

      This powerful iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

      2400 W Power tool for ironing

      This powerful iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $129.00
      Find similar products

      Steam iron

      2400 W Power tool for ironing

      This powerful iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        2400 W Power tool for ironing

        More power, more steam, more performance

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Robust scratch proof soleplate

        Robust scratch proof soleplate

        For an endless excellent gliding experience.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        2400W for 40g steam output

        2400W for 40g steam output

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Anodilium
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          100  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          335  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra large filling hole
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          3  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.6  kg
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us