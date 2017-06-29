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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron GC4520/30
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

Discontinued

Azur Performer PlusSteam iron

GC4520/30

4.2

| (6) Reviews

1 award

Faster, Easier and Smarter

The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily.

See all benefits

With our best gliding soleplate yet

Faster, Easier and Smarter

  • Steam 50g/min;190g steam boost

  • T-ionicGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • 2600 Watts

2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

Steam boost up to 190 g

Steam boost up to 190 g

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

3
2

29/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Iron!

This iron makes light work of a horrible chore! So efficient and a delight to use. Highly recommend this model. Been using it for well over a year and its still absolutely perfect.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron

08/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent iron and excellent service from Phillips.

I have had Phillips Azur irons for years but over the last few months I have had to take two back to the retailer to be exchanged as the sole plate became very brown and the marks couldn't be removed. After the second time and getting a refund I bought direct from Phillips and purchased an iron that didn't have a temperature control and would work at the correct setting for the material. Unfortunately this wasn't hot enough for my ironing and I contacted Phillips who collected my iron and replaced it with this model which is excellent. I have rung Phillips a few times over the year and the customer service people have been very helpful.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron

05/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

gc4520/30

THE ONLY PROBLEM WITH THE IRON IS THE BAD DESIGN AS REGARDS THE WATER TANK IS SO SMALL.

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron

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