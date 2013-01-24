Search terms
Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily. See all benefits
2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.
In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.
The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.
Auto Steam Control takes away your worry for selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you’re ironing and off you go.
The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.
The iron has the optimal weight to move easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heel rest.
Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management