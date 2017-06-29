2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4520/30
Faster, Easier and Smarter
The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily.
Steam 50g/min;190g steam boost
T-ionicGlide soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
2600 Watts
2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Awards
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
Ratbag
29/06/2017
United Kingdom
Amazing Iron!
This iron makes light work of a horrible chore! So efficient and a delight to use. Highly recommend this model. Been using it for well over a year and its still absolutely perfect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron
Shonac
08/01/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent iron and excellent service from Phillips.
I have had Phillips Azur irons for years but over the last few months I have had to take two back to the retailer to be exchanged as the sole plate became very brown and the marks couldn't be removed. After the second time and getting a refund I bought direct from Phillips and purchased an iron that didn't have a temperature control and would work at the correct setting for the material. Unfortunately this wasn't hot enough for my ironing and I contacted Phillips who collected my iron and replaced it with this model which is excellent. I have rung Phillips a few times over the year and the customer service people have been very helpful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron
Marmalade
05/01/2016
United Kingdom
gc4520/30
THE ONLY PROBLEM WITH THE IRON IS THE BAD DESIGN AS REGARDS THE WATER TANK IS SO SMALL.
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur Performer Plus GC4520/30 Steam iron