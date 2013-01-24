Home
    Azur Performer Plus

    Steam iron

    GC4522/00
    • Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter Faster, Easier and Smarter
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

      GC4522/00
      Faster, Easier and Smarter

      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer combines poweful performance with ease of use. Combining easy Quick Calc Release with our 5-star rated, best gliding T-ionicGlide soleplate and Safety Auto Off to give optimal ironing results, easily. See all benefits

        Azur Performer Plus

        Azur Performer Plus

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Faster, Easier and Smarter

        With our best gliding soleplate yet

        • Steam 50g/min;210g steam boost
        • T-ionicGlide soleplate
        • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
        • 2600 Watts
        2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam boost up to 210 g

        Self-Clean for effective calc removal

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide
          Continuous steam output
          50  g/min
          Steam boost
          210  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          2600  W
          Ionic deep steam
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2  m

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Sideways opening door
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Reaching tricky areas
          Triple precision tip
          Fast and easy filling
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Self clean
          Quick Calc Release
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

