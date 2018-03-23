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GC4563/30
Steam Performance, Guaranteed
Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results overtime.See all benefits
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Steam iron
Total
recurring payment
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance
Our exclusive SteamGlide Advanced soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and advanced coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
Easy to use
Guarantee
Technology
Fast crease removal
Green efficiency
Scale management
Size and weight
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