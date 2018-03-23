  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4567/80
    Find support for this product
    • Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed Steam Performance, Guaranteed
      -{discount-value}

      Azur Steam iron

      GC4567/80
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Steam Iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Azur

        Azur

        Steam iron

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Steam Performance, Guaranteed

        With our improved Quick Calc Release system

        • 50 g/min continuous steam
        • 250g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Advanced soleplate
        Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        2600W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        2600W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

        Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

        Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

        SteamGlide Advanced soleplate for easy gliding on any fabric

        SteamGlide Advanced soleplate for easy gliding on any fabric

        Our exclusive SteamGlide Advanced soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and advanced coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate gliding performance
          3  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Advanced
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Select steam level from handle
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Power
          2600  W
          Steam boost
          250  g
          Continuous steam
          50  g/min
          Voltage
          240  V
          Ready to use
          2  minute(s)
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Quick Calc Release

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.552  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          13.7x16.7x33.2  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          12.88x15.33x31.95  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.791  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          1.569  kg

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.