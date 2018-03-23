Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
2600W for quick heat-up and powerful performance
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal
Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance
SteamGlide Advanced soleplate for easy gliding on any fabric
Our exclusive SteamGlide Advanced soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and advanced coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
