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  • Designed for perfection
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  • Designed for perfection
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4860/02

4.4
| (22) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

1 award

Designed for perfection
This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.
See all benefits

Iron with powerful steam performance

Designed for perfection

  • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Safety Auto Off

  • 2600 Watts

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.

Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

22

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

1

16/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

The GC4860 Philips Steam Iron is super, easy to iron and Cloths are will press.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron

20/12/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Truly the Iron of this Century

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron

07/10/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Great product, sleek design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron

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