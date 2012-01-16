2 year warranty
Discontinued
Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2600 Watts
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.
The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.
Awards
4.4
of 5
22
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
AndrewYeo
16/01/2012
Singapore
The GC4860 Philips Steam Iron is super, easy to iron and Cloths are will press.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron
DonovanLoh
20/12/2011
Singapore
Truly the Iron of this Century
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron
JessicaKoh
07/10/2011
Singapore
Great product, sleek design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4860/02 Steam iron