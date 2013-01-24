Home
    Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4860/02
    Designed for perfection
      Azur Steam iron

      GC4860/02
      Designed for perfection

      This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.

      Azur Steam iron

      Designed for perfection

      This new Philips Azur iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.

        Designed for perfection

        Iron with powerful steam performance

        • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Safety Auto Off
        • 2600 Watts
        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

        Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

        The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.

        Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

        Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

        The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

        2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

        2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

        2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        200 g steam boost for the most stubborn creases

        200 g steam boost for the most stubborn creases

        Applying the steam boost will release a steam shot up to 200 g to remove even the toughest creases

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

        SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

        SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

        For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

        Sideways opening filling door

        Sideways opening filling door

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Plus
          Continuous steam output
          50  g/min
          Steam boost
          200  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2600  W
          Ionic deep steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          350  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Fast and easy filling
          Yes
          Filling and emptying water
          Sideways opening door
          Soft grip
          Yes

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.6  kg
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

