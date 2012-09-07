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    • Designed for perfection Designed for perfection Designed for perfection

      Azur Steam iron

      GC4870/02

      Designed for perfection

      This new Philips Azur steam iron comes with the unique Ionic Deepsteam function giving you the best results on tough creases like cotton and linen. Together with its optimized weight and design this iron is designed for perfect results.

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      Azur

      Steam iron

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      Designed for perfection

      Iron with Ionic Deepsteam

      • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2600 Watts
      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

      Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

      The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.

      Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

      Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

      The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

      200 g steam boost

      200 g steam boost

      200 g steam boost

      SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

      SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

      For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      Smaller steam particles reach deeper into toughest creases

      The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Sideways opening filling door

      Sideways opening filling door

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5  m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        50  g/min
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Power
        2600  W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        200  g
        Ionic deep steam
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes

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      Accessories for this product

      • Cord holder

        GC013/00

      • Iron soleplate cleaning stick

        GC012/00

      • IronCare Anti-scale cartridge

        GC025/00

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