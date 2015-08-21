  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Fastest Philips steam iron* Fastest Philips steam iron* Fastest Philips steam iron*

      PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

      GC4928/30

      Fastest Philips steam iron*

      Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Steam Iron

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      PerfectCare Azur
      - {discount-value}

      PerfectCare Azur

      Steam iron

      Total

      recurring payment

      Fastest Philips steam iron*

      From jeans to silk in one go

      • Steam 50g/min;210g steam boost
      • T-ionicGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • Safe for all ironable garments
      OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

      OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

      The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

      T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.

      Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

      Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

      PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.

      Innovative CordGuide

      Innovative CordGuide

      The innovative CordGuide simply clicks to your ironing board and guides the cord away while ironing.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

      100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

      3000 W iron for fast heat up

      3000 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments

      Steam boost up to 210 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Calc clean reminder
        Yellow blinking
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Accessories

        CordGuide
        Yes
        Filling cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.75  kg

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        CordGuide
        Keep your cord out of the way

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5  m

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        10% energy reduction

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        Up to 50  g/min
        Soleplate
        T-ionicGlide
        Power
        3000  W
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        210  g

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Awards

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Tested against Philips steam irons

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.