    PerfectCare Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4928/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    Fastest Philips steam iron*
      -{discount-value}

      PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

      GC4928/30
      Fastest Philips steam iron*

      Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits

      PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

      Fastest Philips steam iron*

      Iron any ironable garment from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely in one go; in any order without temperature adjustment. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results with no risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now easier and faster. See all benefits

        PerfectCare Azur

        PerfectCare Azur

        Steam iron

        Fastest Philips steam iron*

        From jeans to silk in one go

        • Steam 50g/min;210g steam boost
        • T-ionicGlide soleplate
        • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
        • Safe for all ironable garments
        OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

        OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

        The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

        100% safe on all ironable garments

        100% safe on all ironable garments

        100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide is Philips most premium soleplate. Delivering a new standard in glide and scratch resistance for OptimalTemp irons. The patented new coating will secure excellent results. The carefully designed shape and vent holes provide an even steam distribution for easy crease removal with the steam iron.

        Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

        Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

        PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.

        Innovative CordGuide

        Innovative CordGuide

        The innovative CordGuide simply clicks to your ironing board and guides the cord away while ironing.

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        3000 W iron for fast heat up

        3000 W iron for fast heat up

        3000 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments

        100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

        100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

        Steam boost up to 210 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          Up to 50  g/min
          Steam boost
          210  g
          Power
          3000  W
          Spray
          Yes

        • Comfortable ironing

          Cord length
          2.5  m

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          350  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          CordGuide
          Keep your cord out of the way
          Fast and easy filling
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2.5  m

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving
          10% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean
          Calc clean reminder
          Yellow blinking

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.75  kg

        • Accessories

          CordGuide
          Yes
          Filling cup
          Yes

            * Tested against Philips steam irons

