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    • Crease free clothes every day Crease free clothes every day Crease free clothes every day

      DailyTouch Garment Steamer

      GC504/39

      Crease free clothes every day

      The new Philips DailyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. Just hang your clothes in the integrated hanger and see how quickly steam releases the creases while going over with the steamer head.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

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      DailyTouch

      Garment Steamer

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      Crease free clothes every day

      With powerful continuous steam

      • 1600 W
      • Adjustable pole with hanger
      • Glove
      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      XL steam plate for quick results

      XL steam plate for quick results

      The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger

      Special garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer.

      Adjustable pole

      Adjustable pole

      Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

      Large detachable water tank

      Large detachable water tank

      Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for 30 minutes of steaming. Easy refill with large filling hole.

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      PVC free silicon steam hose

      The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Garment hanger
        Yes
        Adjustable pole
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

      • Easy to use

        Filling and emptying water
        Detachable water tank
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        1400  ml
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Hose length
        1.3  m
        Heat-up time
        60  s

      • Sustainability

        Silicon steam hose
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        33  g/min
        Power
        1600  W
        XL steam plate
        Yes

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