2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC514/46
Easy crease removal every day
Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.
1600W, 32g/min
3 steam settings
1.6L Detachable tank
This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.
Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.
Awards
3.7
of 5
36
Reviews
Agnes
30/10/2020
Singapore
Powerful steamer
The steamer is powerful. Quite easy doing the ironing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer
huangrx
19/03/2018
Singapore
Easy to use
this is a great product, would have loved if they provided 2 gloves instead of one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC518/26 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC518/26 Garment Steamer
seefongc
27/07/2018
Malaysia
Part of promotion
Throwing My Iron Away!
I am really pleased with the way it removes wrinkles. I am useless at ironing but this steamer is so easy to use. I only had to go over the material once or twice and the wrinkles were gone. The pole is extendable to a good height. Very simple to fill the water, very simple to operate. It has reduced my ironing time by half. Highly recommended.
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer
This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer
Compared to the predessesor model GC506