It much faster than irons. It beat irons in terms of convenience because they are lightweight and require little space because there is no need to use iron board. This steamer relax fibres rather than flattening like traditional ironing, this process is gentler on clothing and eliminates scorching. This means a clothes steamer can also be used to remove wrinkles from delicate fabrics such as silk. I have ever ruined a dress by scorching it with my iron. This steamers are hot, but the steam is gentle enough to use on delicate fabrics, even wedding dresses! Want to iron chiffon? Forget it! But I can steam it. I am so loving it because this steamer can refresh my quilts, blankets, throws, comforters, mattresses, pillows and eliminate dust mites. It also remove the dust and freshen my upholstery in home and my cushion’s vehicle. I have tried ironing my curtain while it’s hanging. It’s very convenience with this Philips Steamer because steaming is also five times faster than ironing. Removing wrinkles with this steamer is gentler, safer, and more efficient. Automatic shut-off is another smart feature that I love just in case I am accidentally leave it on. I am impressed with the Philips Easy Touch Plus Garment Steamer. I think the brand did a wonderful job on it. With this, my clothes will be wrinkle-free, my mood will be brighter and my days longer. This steamer are just way less cumbersome than irons, and the bubbling sound of the water is pretty relaxing.