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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day
  • Easy crease removal every day

Discontinued

EasyTouch PlusGarment Steamer

GC514/46

3.7

| (36) Reviews

1 award

Easy crease removal every day

Philips EasyTouch Plus garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal every day. With a wide range of essential steaming solutions, it is a perfect appliance for quick touch-ups, delicate and difficult to iron clothes.

See all benefits

Thanks to essential steaming solutions

Easy crease removal every day

  • 1600W, 32g/min

  • 3 steam settings

  • 1.6L Detachable tank

Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

Cover more in one stroke with 25% larger* steam plate

This EasyTouch Plus steamer is equipped with 25% larger steam plate* compared to the predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area in one stroke and therefore you can be more efficient in steaming your garment.

3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

3 steam levels for different kinds of fabric

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of fabric.

Adjustable pole for various height settings

Adjustable pole for various height settings

Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

36

Reviews

30/10/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Powerful steamer

The steamer is powerful. Quite easy doing the ironing.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer

19/03/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use

this is a great product, would have loved if they provided 2 gloves instead of one.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC518/26 Garment Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC518/26 Garment Steamer

27/07/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Throwing My Iron Away!

I am really pleased with the way it removes wrinkles. I am useless at ironing but this steamer is so easy to use. I only had to go over the material once or twice and the wrinkles were gone. The pole is extendable to a good height. Very simple to fill the water, very simple to operate. It has reduced my ironing time by half. Highly recommended.

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer

This review was made for EasyTouch Plus GC514/46 Garment Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to the predessesor model GC506