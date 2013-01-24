Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    ClearTouch Air

    Garment Steamer

    GC568/60
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Revive your delicate clothes with steam Revive your delicate clothes with steam Revive your delicate clothes with steam
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      ClearTouch Air Garment Steamer

      GC568/60
      Find support for this product

      Revive your delicate clothes with steam

      New ClearTouch Air garment steamer gives you better ironing results in one go, thanks to the innovative AirStretch technology and powerful steam. The suction gently stretches your clothes for safe and easy crease removal. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $399.00
      Find similar products

      ClearTouch Air Garment Steamer

      Revive your delicate clothes with steam

      New ClearTouch Air garment steamer gives you better ironing results in one go, thanks to the innovative AirStretch technology and powerful steam. The suction gently stretches your clothes for safe and easy crease removal. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all garment-steamer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ClearTouch Air

        ClearTouch Air

        Garment Steamer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Revive your delicate clothes with steam

        With innovative AirStretch technology

        • 2200W, AirStretch Technology
        • ShoulderFit Hanger, Hang&Lock
        • 3 steam levels
        • SmartFlow Gold steam plate
        AirStretch technology for better ironing results in one go

        AirStretch technology for better ironing results in one go

        Achieve better ironing results faster, with air suction. This innovative AirStretch technology uses adjustable suction force to gently pull and stretch the garment while keeping it close for deeper steam penetration. This combination helps you to achieve great ironing results with only one hand.

        SmartFlow Gold steam plate for great results

        SmartFlow Gold steam plate for great results

        SmartFlow technology ensures great ironing results as the optimized steam flow heats up the steam plate. This keeps the steam plate at an optimal, safe temperature for all fabrics while effectively preventing wet spots. It features a premium gold ceramic coating that enables better gliding, scratch and corrosion resistance.

        ShoulderFit Hanger

        ShoulderFit Hanger

        For easier ironing and improved results on shoulder parts, the smart 3D fabric pad provides a better fit for the garment and support while ironing. The 3D pad is removable so that you can use the hanger for different type of garments such as blouses, dresses, trousers and skirts.

        Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

        Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

        Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.

        3 steam levels including ECO mode

        3 steam levels including ECO mode

        Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments. The ECO mode lets you save energy without compromising on results.

        Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

        Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

        1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.

        Easy Rinse descaling function

        Easy Rinse descaling function

        Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory

        Pleats made easy with pleat making accessory.

        Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

        Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

        Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

        Extra powerful steam

        Extra powerful steam

        Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Glove for extra protection during steaming

        Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

        Removes cigarette, food and body odors

        Removes cigarette, food and body odors

        Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

        The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Water tank capacity
          1200  ml
          Hang&Lock
          Yes
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Refill any time during use
          Yes
          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate name
          • SmartFlow Gold steam plate
          • XL steam plate
          Special water inlet
          For extra hygiene
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          Garment hanger
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          Pleat maker
          Yes
          ShoulderFit hanger
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          42  g/min
          Power
          2200  W
          Ready to use
          <1  min
          Variable steam
          3  levels
          Voltage
          240  V

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy Rinse

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          40x45x33.3  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          33x182x33  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          6.18  kg
          Weight of iron
          4.24  kg

        • Technology

          AirStrech Technology
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us