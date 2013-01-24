Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Pressurised steam generator

    GC7230
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish Faster ironing - from start to finish
      -{discount-value}

      Pressurised steam generator

      GC7230
      Overall Rating / 5

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7230 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pressurised steam generator

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7230 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7230 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Pressurised steam generator

      Faster ironing - from start to finish

      Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, GC7230 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast & easy refills anytime.

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Pressurised steam generator

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Faster ironing - from start to finish

        Pressurised steam power with fast-fill water tank

        SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

        SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

        This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

        Variable steam settings to suit every garment

        Variable steam settings let you select the perfect amount of steam for each fabric, so you get professional ironing results.

        Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Ready to use in 2 minutes

        When switched ON, the ironing system is ready for steam ironing in just 2 minutes.

        Continuous steam up to 80 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Water-filling funnel allows fast and easy refills anytime

        Filling your iron's water tank has never been faster or easier. Simply open the easy-access lid and pour in the water. The large, funnel-like opening ensures quick, convenient filling without the risk of spillage. And water can be added anytime - before, during or after an ironing session - without having to wait for the iron to cool down.

        Steam trigger lock gives steam without needing to press down

        The steam trigger lock allows a user the possibility to have continuous steaming of the iron without having to press the trigger continuously.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          Steam trigger lock
          Anti-scale management
          Easy Rinse
          Cord length
          2  m
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Safe in use
          Overheat safety stop
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern
          Vertical Steam
          Continuous vertical steam

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Steam ready light
          • Temperature ready light
          • Water tank empty light
          Easy to set up and store
          Easy cord and hose storage
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler wattage
          1400
          Frequency
          50-60
          Iron wattage
          800
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          429 x 400 x 206
          Product weight
          6,1

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us