2 year warranty
Discontinued
The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Cornovian Lass
02/02/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
long lasting
I have had this iron for almost ten years and have had no issues with it. Recently I have had to replace the knob on the water tank as the seal had gone managed to get a replacement from the Nottingham section for a replacement.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 7300 series Pressurised steam generator