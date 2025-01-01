2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC8280
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need of refilling.
The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
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