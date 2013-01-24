Home
      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop high steam with high pressure, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 liter detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

      Pressurised steam generator

      Great results, minimum effort

      Great results, minimum effort

        Endless, powerful steam with 1.4 liter water tank

        SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

        SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

        This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

        Xtra large detachable 1.4 liter water tank

        To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need of refilling.

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

        Steam tip lets you iron right into hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Continuous steam up to 140 g/min for fast crease removal

        Continuous steam output up to 140 g/min thanks to the small amounts of water that are pumped into the boiler each time. For perfect and fast crease removal.

        LCD display to easily change settings

        LCD display to easily change settings.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          • Iron lock
          • Steam trigger lock
          Anti-scale management
          Easy Rinse
          Cord length
          2,5  m
          Hose length
          • 1,9  m
          • 1.9  m
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Safe in use
          • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
          • Overheat safety stop
          • Programmable safety shut-off
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern
          Vertical Steam
          Continuous vertical steam

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Easy control
          • Language selector
          • Pre-programmed temperatures
          • Rinse reminder
          • Sound on/off selector
          • Steam ready light
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          • Water hardness selector
          • Water tank empty light
          Easy to set up and store
          • Easy cord and hose storage
          • Extra-large water inlet
          Reaching tricky areas
          • Button groove
          • Steam tip
          Water tank
          Crystal clear

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler wattage
          1200
          Frequency
          50-60
          Iron wattage
          800
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          350 x 350 x 250
          Product weight
          6,06

